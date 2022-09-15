UPAWS holds no-fee adoption event

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is teaming up with the Best Friends Animal Society to host a no-fee adoption event Sept. 16 - 18.

Starting Friday, Sept. 16, all available animals at UPAWS’s location in Gwinn will be free for adoption. Adoptions include spay, neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a general health check.

Available pets can be previewed at www.upaws.org. Adoptions are open by appointment and can be reserved online.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
1 dead in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges

Latest News

FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
Seal lamprey control planned for Lake Superior tributaries
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
Michigan sees increase in out-of-state abortions