UPAWS holds no-fee adoption event

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is teaming up with the Best Friends Animal Society to host a no-fee adoption event Sept. 16 - 18.

Starting Friday, Sept. 16, all available animals at UPAWS’s location in Gwinn will be free for adoption. Adoptions include spay, neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a general health check.

Available pets can be previewed at www.upaws.org. Adoptions are open by appointment and can be reserved online.

