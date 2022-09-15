Tire recycling events planned for Delta County

File photo of tires
File photo of tires(unsplash.com)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delta County, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership has two tire recycling events planned in Delta County this weekend and Monday.

On Saturday, September 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Maple Township residents only can bring their tires to the parking lot of the Rock Lions Club. Residents can recycle up to ten tires for free.

On Monday, September 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Gladstone residents only can bring their tires to the parking lot where 11th Street meets Superior Ave in Gladstone. Residents can recycle up to ten tires for free.

In Gladstone, pickup is available by appointment for homebound or disabled residents. Contact Renee Barron for details at 906-428-4586 ext. 4.

The Superior Watershed Partnership asks for no tractor tires.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
1 dead in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges

Latest News

The 1 Million Cups Copper Country branch met on Wednesday to allow entrepreneurs to showcase...
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer highlights Hispanic Heritage Month, importance of contributions to Michigan
system
Slow moving system bring rounds of showers
Feeding America in Marquette County Thursday