Tire recycling events planned for Delta County

Delta County, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership has two tire recycling events planned in Delta County this weekend and Monday.

On Saturday, September 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Maple Township residents only can bring their tires to the parking lot of the Rock Lions Club. Residents can recycle up to ten tires for free.

On Monday, September 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Gladstone residents only can bring their tires to the parking lot where 11th Street meets Superior Ave in Gladstone. Residents can recycle up to ten tires for free.

In Gladstone, pickup is available by appointment for homebound or disabled residents. Contact Renee Barron for details at 906-428-4586 ext. 4.

The Superior Watershed Partnership asks for no tractor tires.

