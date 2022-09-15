Slow moving system bring rounds of showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slow-moving warm front will move in today and stall over us tomorrow. This could lead to slow-moving showers and storms, which could produce heavy rain leading to excessive rainfall in parts of the west & the Keweenaw. The next round comes this afternoon impacting the Keweenaw and areas near Lake Superior. Then, another round is expected tomorrow afternoon through Saturday morning and will become more widespread. Rainfall amounts will be around an inch with 2.0″ or more in the northwest. Be on the lookout for water ponding in low-lying areas and localized flooding.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms in the west and near Lake Superior

>Highs: Mid 70s west, low to mid-70s central, upper 60s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms in the western half

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Morning showers and staying cloudy with humid conditions

>Highs: Upper 70s west, mid-70s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid with afternoon showers and storms

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
1 dead in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges

Latest News

First wave of rain-making systems enter west early Thursday, widespread by end of Friday with...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 09/14/2022
First wave of rain-making systems enter west early Thursday, widespread by end of Friday with...
Potentially soaking rainfall towards the weekend
cool
Cooler day before more rain
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 09/13/2022