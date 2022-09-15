Slow moving system bring rounds of showers

A slow-moving warm front will move in today and stall over us tomorrow. This could lead to slow-moving showers and storms, which could produce heavy rain leading to excessive rainfall in parts of the west & the Keweenaw. The next round comes this afternoon impacting the Keweenaw and areas near Lake Superior. Then, another round is expected tomorrow afternoon through Saturday morning and will become more widespread. Rainfall amounts will be around an inch with 2.0″ or more in the northwest. Be on the lookout for water ponding in low-lying areas and localized flooding.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms in the west and near Lake Superior

>Highs: Mid 70s west, low to mid-70s central, upper 60s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms in the western half

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Morning showers and staying cloudy with humid conditions

>Highs: Upper 70s west, mid-70s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid with afternoon showers and storms

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

