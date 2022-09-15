Seal lamprey control planned for Lake Superior tributaries

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel will apply lampricides to the Cranberry and Flintsteel rivers to kill sea lamprey larvae burrowed in the stream bottom.

Sea lamprey larvae live in certain Great Lakes tributaries and transform into parasitic adults that migrate to the Great Lakes and kill fish. Failure to kill the larvae in streams results in significant damage to the Great Lakes fishery. Infested tributaries must be treated every three to five years with lampricides to control sea lamprey populations.

The lampricide applications will be conducted on or about Sept. 27, 2022, in accordance with State of Michigan permits and will be completed in about seven days. Application dates are tentative and may be changed based on local weather or stream conditions near the time of treatment.

The U. S. Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency have reviewed human health and environmental safety data for lampricides, and in 2003 concluded that the lampricides (Lampricid and Bayluscide) pose no unreasonable risk to the general population and the environment when applied at concentrations necessary to control sea lamprey larvae.

However, as with any pesticide, the public is advised to use discretion and minimize unnecessary exposure. Lampricides are selectively toxic to sea lampreys, but a few fish, insects, and broadleaf plants are sensitive. Persons confining bait fish or other organisms in stream water are advised to use an alternate water source.

Agricultural irrigation must be suspended for 24 hours, during and following treatment.

