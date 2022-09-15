Retro Days of Republic rescheduled, gets groovy this weekend instead

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are about to get groovy in Republic.

The town is hosting Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year.

This year, the theme is the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show and Rainbow Flyte are now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.

Organizers say the event is going to be far-out.

“It just gets us out enjoying each other,” said Leslie Hurst, Retro Days of Republic Events Planning Committee member. “Reminiscing, looking back at our history, looking forward to what we can maintain. It just brings the community together and brings people to the little town of Republic.”

Festivities start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 p.m. For a full list of events, click here.

