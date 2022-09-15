Rainy rounds storm through the U.P. into the weekend

By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A southwesterly jet stream steers rounds of rain-making systems from the Great Plains to Upper Michigan and much of the Great Lakes Region Thursday night through next Monday. Total rainfall amounts through Monday can exceed 2.0″, especially in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P. -- drive with caution due to water ponding in low-lying areas and localized flooding.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Rain chances diminish later Monday through Tuesday before a stormy end to Summer 2022 in the Upper Peninsula Wednesday.

Fall 2022 in the U.P. is expected to begin on the cool side, driven by a north wind and with isolated showers possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; southeast through southwest winds 10 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 50s to 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; gusty south winds over 20 mph; humid

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms; gusty southwest through west winds over 20 mph; humid

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early then diminishing and becoming mostly sunny into the day; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; gusty southeast winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Wednesday, Last Day of Summer: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms; gusty southwest winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Thursday - Fall Begins 9:03/8:03 p.m. CT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; cool with north breezes

>Highs: 60s

