Project peak fall colors

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fall is underway with some leaves slowly changing colors. This year’s peak fall colors are projected to occur during the beginning of October across the Upper Peninsula. Trees inland turn first with the shorelines of the Great Lakes turning later. Most areas downstate will likely reach peak colors during mid to late October. A prolonged warm or wet stretch of weather could delay the peak season a bit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
1 dead in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges

Latest News

recap
Looking back at August
Damage from storm in Hermansville
Hermansville residents feel effects from recent storms
Last night's storms
RECAP: June 16, 2022 Severe Storm Event
SUPERMOON
Strawberry Supermoon