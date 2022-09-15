Project peak fall colors
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Fall is underway with some leaves slowly changing colors. This year’s peak fall colors are projected to occur during the beginning of October across the Upper Peninsula. Trees inland turn first with the shorelines of the Great Lakes turning later. Most areas downstate will likely reach peak colors during mid to late October. A prolonged warm or wet stretch of weather could delay the peak season a bit.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.