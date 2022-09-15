Programs offer utility assistance for Marquette residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette organizations are working to ease financial stress among families by helping them with their utility bills.

Those who need help with their electric and heat bills can utilize the Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance program.

“The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a program that helps low-income residents in Michigan,” Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Program Director Tonya Swenor said. “Our program specifically helps about 2,000 customers each year with their energy bills. We can-do one-time payments or put people on affordable payment plans.”

Swenor says it had to adjust funding, but it is still able to offer assistance. She says people will need to apply again after Oct. 1 for help in the new fiscal year.

“We do have funding for two more weeks and then October 1st is when the new grant term starts,” Swenor said. “So, everyone would need to reapply through the Department of Health and Human Services for their first assist, and then we could help them again for the new fiscal year.”

The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) also has a program where customers can pay it forward to help those who are struggling.

“Our Generating Change Program has helped 13 families and customers of ours in the 2021-2022 winter,” MBLP Manager of Metering and Customer Service Chris Nelson said. “We have had 143 customers who have donated to it 111 of those are contributing monthly either through rounding up their electric bill or making regular donations.”

If you have questions about energy assistance, the Michigan Public Service Commission is holding an energy assistance fair at the Marquette Commons next Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

