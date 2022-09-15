‘Oktoberfest’ returns to Iron Mountain for 7th year

“Oktoberfest” is the first weekend in October in downtown Iron Mountain. Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the event.
Oktoberfest flag hanging inside city hall
Oktoberfest flag hanging inside city hall(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A German beer festival in Iron Mountain is preparing to return for its seventh year.

The festival is one of the major fundraisers for the downtown development authority.

“We used to do ‘Harvest on Hughitt,’ which was a vendor show, but we wanted to bring a big festival to the area again because a lot of people liked Italian Fest. We decided to start doing a fall event and now bring you Oktoberfest,” said Kenzie Willamsen, Iron Mountain DDA event coordinator.

A preview event to Oktoberfest is happening Thursday at the Wild Horse Saloon in Iron Mountain from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. CT.

