The North Wind celebrates 50 years of student-run journalism

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s student-run newspaper, The North Wind, is celebrating a major anniversary this year – 50 years.

September 14, 1972, marked the first edition of The North Wind.

Since then, The North Wind has been providing independent news coverage and editorials on issues and events of interest to NMU students. While it doesn’t print physical copies anymore, all North Wind content is online.

“We’re 50 years old but we’re still with the times, we’re still evolving and we’re really here to be a student’s voice and we want people to be aware of us and our existence,” said Katarina Rothhorn, editor in chief for The North Wind. “We’ve been here for 50 years, we’ll be here for 50 more years and we’re publishing quality content and I want people to be aware of that.”

In addition to The North Wind’s online content, they’re also active on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

