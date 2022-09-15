Music on Third wraps up summer season in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority hosted the final Music on Third Thursday night, but the weather didn’t exactly cooperate.

Performers were able to squeeze in a couple of songs before the rain started falling in Marquette right around 6 p.m. Musicians usually perform for a few hours outside businesses along Third Street for the event. The DDA’s Executive Director, Tara Laase-Mckinney, says it’s been a great summer for the music series.

“We have Music on Third because it’s a great way to showcase all of the wonderful things that are out here on Third Street, there are great little restaurants, wonderful little shops, and this is just a nice lovely reminder and it’s a great way to get people out, having a nice walk and listen to some wonderful musicians,” Laase-McKinney said.

Music on Third Street will return next summer in Marquette.

