Media production company explains capabilities and limitations of recording with drones

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Like all technology nowadays, drones and their uses are changing.

Hunter Wade of media company Yooper Soul Productions shares his background using the aviation device and how its regulations have changed recently.

Drones allow you to take photos and videos from a birds-eye view.

As a frequent flyer, Wade gets a lot of questions from passersby. He explains what he can and cannot do with a drone.

Drone technology evolves quickly, so laws have to be updated to keep up.

Using a drone, you can see the sunrise over Lake Superior in Marquette from downtown Negaunee.

A drone license is required to make money using a drone.

You can check out Yooper Soul Productions on Facebook and Instagram or on Youtube.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.