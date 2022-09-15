Media production company explains capabilities and limitations of recording with drones
Flying drones with Yooper Soul Productions
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Like all technology nowadays, drones and their uses are changing.
Hunter Wade of media company Yooper Soul Productions shares his background using the aviation device and how its regulations have changed recently.
As a frequent flyer, Wade gets a lot of questions from passersby. He explains what he can and cannot do with a drone.
Using a drone, you can see the sunrise over Lake Superior in Marquette from downtown Negaunee.
