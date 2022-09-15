Marquette residents receive new recycling bins

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You may have noticed some bright blue bins lining the streets of Marquette.

The City of Marquette has been distributing these recycling bins to residents to increase access to recycling.

Marquette is one of the few municipalities to launch new recycling bins.

The recycling bins will start being picked up next week.

Any questions about the bins can be directed to the City of Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.