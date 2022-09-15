Marquette man arrested for child sexual exploitation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers with the Michigan State Police 8th District Hometown Security Team began an investigation regarding child sexual predators in the Marquette area.

During the investigation, a trooper with the team was posing as a minor on an investigative social media account.

41-year-old Royce Hagemeister began speaking with the trooper and soliciting a meet up for sexual relations. Many messages were exchanged between the trooper and Hagemeister.

On September 7, 2022, a female trooper posed as a decoy near Marquette High School. Detectives conducted surveillance and saw the suspect exit his apartment. As the suspect approached the female trooper, he was taken into custody.

Hagemeister was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes, child sexually abusive activity, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was was arraigned in the 96th District Court on Thursday, September 15.

If anyone has information regarding additional victims with this suspect or area, please contact the Michigan State Police, Eighth District Headquarters.

The Marquette Police Department assisted MSP at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.