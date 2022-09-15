Limited energy assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership

Superior Watershed Partnership office in Marquette
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -After adjusting budgets and funding – the Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) says it can help some residents who need help paying utility bills.

This means low-income residents struggling with their heat and electric bills can seek help. This may be beneficial as winter approaches. The SWP Energy Program Director, Tonya Swenor said people will need to apply again after October first for help in the new fiscal year.

“We do have funding for two more weeks and then Oct. 1 is when the new grant term starts,” Swenor said. “So, everyone would need to reapply through the Department of Health and Human Services for their first assist, and then we could help them again for the new fiscal year.”

If you have any questions about the Michigan Energy Assistance Program you can contact the SWP at (906) 273-2742.

