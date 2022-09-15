Iron County animal shelter introduces memorial garden, new kennel doors

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - For many animal owners, their pets are like family. An Iron County animal shelter now allows you to engrave their memory in stone.

Names of family members, pets and shelter volunteers are engraved in bricks at the memorial garden at the Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River. The project has been in the works for two years.

“We wanted to give people the chance to recognize and show their love for their family and their pets. We have equal numbers of memorial bricks for people and for pets,” said Patty Cain, Northwoods Animal Shelter volunteer & board member.

Cain said about 100 of the bricks have been claimed and there are roughly 500 spots available. The cost is a $100 donation to the shelter.

“We have people where animals are their life, their pets become their kids,” Cain explained. “They help especially when you become an empty nest, they become your children. You become so attached to these animals.”

Another new addition to the shelter is new kennel doors. These are upgrades over the previous rusty ones.

“We did a campaign and raised about 75 percent of the money we needed for all the new kennels. We ended up putting in 16 dog kennels,” Cain said.

Projects like the kennel doors are funded through donations. The new doors cost about $3,000. The shelter is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year, its “Pawsta” dinner on Sept. 28.

“We do a raffle basket and silent auction items. It is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Cain said.

Last year, Cain said the shelter raised nearly $9,000 from the fundraiser. She hopes to beat it this year.

A link to purchase a personalized stone engraving at the shelter can be found here.

