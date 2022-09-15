Follow this step-by-step clay earring guide from Aubrey Moore Designs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Gwinn area elementary students aren’t snacking from this vending machine.

Closed-window weather, book vending machines, and chipotle pants.

Plus... Check out this jewelry from Aubrey Moore Designs.

Like many of us, Moore was bored during the pandemic and wanted to reduce her screen time. That’s when she started working with clay.

Aubrey Moore began making clay jewelry when she was bored during the pandemic and wanted to reduce her screen time.

Moore shares a step-by-step guide to making these Ruth Bader Ginsberg-inspired earrings.

Aubrey Moore of Aubrey Moore Designs shows a step-by-step guide for making her RBG-inspired earrings.

UMT’s Tia and Elizabeth recreate the look and marvel at the ease of making their own jewelry.

You can shop Aubrey Moore Designs at etsy.com/shop/aubreymooredesigns/

You can find Aubrey Moore Designs at the Farmers Market in Marquette on Saturdays and on Etsy.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.