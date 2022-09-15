Follow this step-by-step clay earring guide from Aubrey Moore Designs
Upper Michigan Today episode 119
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Gwinn area elementary students aren’t snacking from this vending machine.
Plus... Check out this jewelry from Aubrey Moore Designs.
Like many of us, Moore was bored during the pandemic and wanted to reduce her screen time. That’s when she started working with clay.
Moore shares a step-by-step guide to making these Ruth Bader Ginsberg-inspired earrings.
UMT’s Tia and Elizabeth recreate the look and marvel at the ease of making their own jewelry.
You can find Aubrey Moore Designs at the Farmers Market in Marquette on Saturdays and on Etsy.
