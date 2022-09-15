First Kwik Trip in UP opens in Ironwood

People coming out to visit the first Kwik Trip in Michigan
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kwik Trip opened a store in Ironwood on Wednesday. This is the chain’s first location in Michigan.

The Real Estate Vice President of Kwik Trip, Scott Teigen said the project was smooth and the city of Ironwood was welcoming. Teigen said the company is looking forward to interacting with more residents of the U.P.

“We’re pretty excited about the U.P. that the people up there have really meshed well with how we think. It’s good people and good work ethic,” Teigen said.

In the next coming years, Teigen says the company is planning to expand into Iron Mountain and as far east as Marquette.

