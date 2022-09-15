Escanaba Twp. Planning Commission recommends solar ordinance

Escanaba Township Planning Commission meeting.
Escanaba Township Planning Commission meeting.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Township Planning Commission is recommending a solar ordinance. This ordinance has been in the works for several years.

The ordinance will be sent to the Escanaba Township Board for approval. This comes after a public hearing just last week.

The board chair says this was approved because there is a need for solar power in the township

“We just need to regulate it for the township’s benefit to protect our land,” said said Dean Van Loon, the Escanaba Township Planning Commission Board Chair. “The zoning is to protect the land. Residents come and go; property owners come and go, but the land stays here all the time.”

The solar ordinance is expected to be discussed at the next Escanaba Township Board meeting scheduled for Monday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

If the township board does not approve the ordinance, it will be sent back to the planning commission to be reworked.

