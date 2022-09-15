Community Foundation holds annual celebration, update on Kids Cove Playground

Community Foundation of Marquette County's Annual Celebration
Community Foundation of Marquette County's Annual Celebration(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County held its annual celebration Wednesday night at the Northern Center in Marquette and, according to board members, there was an important announcement.

The Catalyst Awards were issued to individuals, Beth Milner Jewelry, and a youth member, all of who have built community through volunteerism or philanthropy and inspire others to do the same.

After the Catalyst Awards were presented, the Marquette Playgrounds for All Committee announced they have reached their fundraising goal for the all-inclusive Kids Cove Playground.

“We have all these dreams and hopes for what Marquette County can look like tomorrow and in the future and what this event is all about is the community is part of that dream and they’re part of making that investment into the future to make those dreams happen,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO.

A special award was presented to the daughter of Joan Miller. Miller was instrumental in efforts to bring the Kids Cove Playground into a reality.

