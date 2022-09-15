Boy Scouts of America sell popcorn, amps up recruiting efforts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s popcorn time in the U.P.

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) popcorn sale starts this weekend. Scouts will be posted outside of stores and businesses across the U.P. They will also be going door to door and selling online.

This comes just as the Scouts are amping up recruiting. There will be recruitment events across the U.P. throughout September.

Scout leaders say BSA prepares children for the future.

“We’re helping to grow and develop these young people into our future leaders in all walks of life and all aspects of life in the future,” said Patrick O’Brien, BSA Hiawathaland district director. “We think it’s very important we get as many young people involved in the scouting program as possible.”

BSA will continue to sell popcorn until Oct. 23. For a full list of recruitment events, click here.

