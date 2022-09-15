47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show coming to Marquette this weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog show is coming to the U.P.

The 47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show will be held this weekend. Over 500 dogs from across the country will be judged at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. There will be four shows that include all-breed shows, junior sportsmanship competitions, obedience trials and rally trials.

Exhibitors say the event brings a lot of people to the U.P.

“Every year people come from all over just to come here and to see our beautiful country in the U.P.,” said Jill Rankinen, exhibitor.

Organizers say watching the fans is just as fun as watching the dogs.

“My favorite part of the dog show is watching the fans,” said Mary Lee Kirkum, Marquette Kennel Club president. “[I like] watching them encourage other dogs and being with other people.”

The Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show will start at the fairgrounds on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until Sunday at 5 p.m. Dogs that are not in the show are not allowed. Admission costs $5 per vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.