YouTube TV experiencing technical difficulties, impacting TV6 stream

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - YouTube TV, a streaming service utilized by TV6, is experiencing technical difficulties.

Reports of constant buffering have been received and TV6 has been assured that YouTube TV is working to fix the issue.

As a YouTube TV issue, the TV6 staff cannot help with reported streaming problems. Please contact YouTube TV with any buffering or streaming concerns.

While they work to correct the issue, you can still watch all of our newscasts here on Uppermichiganssource.com at our TV6 Live page.

