Wake Up Keweenaw focuses on small businesses at meeting in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented this morning at the WakeUp Keweenaw program.

It was held at the Bonfire Steakhouse on Shelden Avenue in Houghton.

The focus of the meeting was on the small business climate in Michigan and advocacy efforts in Lansing.

Additionally, the partnership between the Association and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) was highlighted. Particularly, the organizations focused on dedication to the strengthening of communities.

“The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is a strategic partner with the Small Businesses Association of Michigan,” said SBAM CEO and President Brian Calley. “What that means is that when you join the Keweenaw Chamber, you automatically have a premium level partnership with the Association. So when you’re in the Keweenaw Chamber family, you are in our family too.”

Calley was one of the guest speakers at the meeting, along with Association Director of Strategic Partnerships and Certification Sherry Bryan.

Calley spoke and answered questions with business owners during the meeting about concerns including rising costs, supply chain issues and unemployment.

“Our association has a presence all over the state,” said Calley. “It’s important for us to be literally on the ground with small business owners, hearing directly from them about how things are going so we can set our priorities on the most important issues to small business in Michigan.”

The next Wake Up Keweenaw meeting will be on Oct. 12, with a presentation from the Recycling Initiative in the Upper Peninsula.

