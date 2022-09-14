Small Business Association hosts Lunch Learn event at NMU

Small Business Association has a special event at NMU
Small Business Association of Michigan's CEO Brian Calley.
Small Business Association of Michigan's CEO Brian Calley.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) hosted a lunch event at Northern Michigan University on Wednesday. CEO Brian Calley said this event’s primary purpose was to support and learn about businesses in Marquette.

“Today really is about connecting with small businesses in the greater Marquette area. And to really share with them what’s happening in public policy and some of the trends that we see but then also to get feedback about current struggles,” said Calley “Challenges and where the opportunities are to make a difference.”

Specifically, Calley says they hope to find ways to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. Calley also said that some businesses were able to recover quickly... while others are still trying to rebuild.

“Some small businesses have recovered very well depending on the industry,” said Calley “In fact, some are experiencing record years, but there are other industries that are just really beginning their recovery. Or because of staffing shortages, they have not been able to fully take advantage of it.”

The event was in partnership with the greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Superior Community Partnership. LSCP Outreach and Development Specialist Megan O’Connor says SBAM is a great resource for small businesses in the area.

“Not only are they a great source of information,” said O’Connor “They actively try to come up to the U.P. and they constantly communicate with Upper Peninsula businesses, but they’re great at advocating for local small businesses.”

O’Connor says small businesses are more important because they are a large portion of businesses in Marquette.

“They’re a majority in Marquette,” Said O’Connor “When you look at the LSCP members as well most of our partners are small business.”

This is SBAM’s final event for the year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

As food prices increase in grocery stores, the Salvation Army of Escanaba is looking for ways...
‘It’s awesome’: Escanaba Salvation Army hosts Feeding America food truck
On Wednesday, the small Business Association of Michigan hosted a lunch event at Northern...
Small Business Association hosts Lunch Learn event at NMU
The Ironwood City Commission is working on solutions to its local housing demand.
Ironwood City Commission finds solutions for housing demand
Planned Parenthood of Michigan has seen the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortion...
Planned Parenthood of Michigan sees out-of-state patient increase following overturn of Roe V. Wade