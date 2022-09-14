Small Business Association hosts Lunch Learn event at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) hosted a lunch event at Northern Michigan University on Wednesday. CEO Brian Calley said this event’s primary purpose was to support and learn about businesses in Marquette.

“Today really is about connecting with small businesses in the greater Marquette area. And to really share with them what’s happening in public policy and some of the trends that we see but then also to get feedback about current struggles,” said Calley “Challenges and where the opportunities are to make a difference.”

Specifically, Calley says they hope to find ways to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. Calley also said that some businesses were able to recover quickly... while others are still trying to rebuild.

“Some small businesses have recovered very well depending on the industry,” said Calley “In fact, some are experiencing record years, but there are other industries that are just really beginning their recovery. Or because of staffing shortages, they have not been able to fully take advantage of it.”

The event was in partnership with the greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Superior Community Partnership. LSCP Outreach and Development Specialist Megan O’Connor says SBAM is a great resource for small businesses in the area.

“Not only are they a great source of information,” said O’Connor “They actively try to come up to the U.P. and they constantly communicate with Upper Peninsula businesses, but they’re great at advocating for local small businesses.”

O’Connor says small businesses are more important because they are a large portion of businesses in Marquette.

“They’re a majority in Marquette,” Said O’Connor “When you look at the LSCP members as well most of our partners are small business.”

This is SBAM’s final event for the year.

