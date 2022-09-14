Potentially soaking rainfall towards the weekend

A series of systems from the Great Plains brings rounds of rain throughout the second half of the week, first entering west early Thursday then eastward towards Friday. Potentially soaking rainfall and isolated flash flooding are possible Thursday through the end of Sunday -- total rainfall can exceed 2″ in some areas, including the Copper Country and Upper Michigan’s eastern end.

Rain chances diminish later Monday through Tuesday before a stormy end to Summer 2022 in the Upper Peninsula Wednesday.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy west with isolated showers and thunderstorms early Thursday morning, partly cloudy east; southeast winds 5 to 15 mph (gusts over 20 mph west)

>Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 50s (cooler east, warmer west)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; moderate to heavy rainfall possible; gusty south winds over 25 mph

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; gusty south winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms; gusty southwest through west winds over 20 mph; humid

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early then diminishing and becoming mostly sunny into the day; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; gusty southeast winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Wednesday, Last Day of Summer: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms; gusty southwest winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

