Planned Parenthood of Michigan sees out-of-state patient increase following overturn of Roe V. Wade

(WTOC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN, (WLUC) - Planned Parenthood of Michigan has seen the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care triple after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

The decision caused several neighboring mid-west states to ban abortions.

“We are seeing a lot of patients from Ohio but we are also seeing patients from Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, even as far as Oklahoma and Texas flying in,” Planned Parenthood of Michigan Director of Communications Ashlea Phenicie said.

Phenicie said patients seeking abortion appointments are now facing 3-4 week wait times.

“For those facing pregnancy complications delays in being able to access care is a health risk,” Phenicie said.

Phenicie said the influx is putting a strain on health care providers. And the organization is working towards expanding capacity for patients at Planned Parenthood locations.

“We also launched a new program called the abortion patient navigator program and these navigators specifically help people who are facing additional barriers towards accessing abortion in Michigan,” Phenicie said.

The program helps people traveling from out of state, connects patients with financial resources, and supports patients emotionally. Right to Life of Michigan would like to see the 1931 ban back in place to end the influx of out-of-state patients.

“If the law was put into place we wouldn’t see women coming to Michigan at all for abortions. We would be a life-affirming state if this law was put into place,” Right to Life of Michigan Director of Communications Anna Visser said.

Visser said Right to Life has pregnancy resource centers to give women other options besides abortion.

“We have 150 plus pregnancy resource centers and adoption agencies that are ready and willing to help women with unplanned pregnancies,” Visser said.

To find additional resources visit here for Planned Parenthood of Michigan and here for Right to Life of Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises funds with nuts
Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club going nuts for funds
The Big Bay Fall Fest and Perkins Park and Campground Harvest Fest are coming up this weekend.
Fall festivities coming to Big Bay this weekend
Volunteers filling bags with food at the Salvation Army of Escanaba.
‘It’s awesome’: Escanaba Salvation Army hosts Feeding America food truck
The 1 Million Cups Copper Country branch met on Wednesday to allow entrepreneurs to showcase...
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
Maxx Fredrickson is the new director of hockey operations at MTU.
MTU names Maxx Fredrickson director of hockey operations