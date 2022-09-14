NMU takes all three GLIAC Volleyball Player of the Week honors

Wildcats swept Grand Valley State and Davenport last weekend
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its weekly awards following week three of the 2022 volleyball season. Northern Michigan swept the awards with Meghan Meyer (offensive), Alli Yacko (defensive) and Lauren Van Remortel (setter) earning honors.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Meghan Meyer, Northern Michigan

Meghan Meyer posted 20 kills within six sets, averaging 3.33 per set. She also posted three blocks on the weekend. Meyer is currently leading the GLIAC in hitting percentage (.506).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Alli Yacko, Northern Michigan

After surpassing 1,000 digs last weekend, Alli Yacko posted 27 more on her record and averaged 4.5 per set. With her strong serve, she went to the line to earn two service aces. Alli is also third in the GLIAC for digs (159).

SETTER OF THE WEEK - Lauren Van Remortel, Northern Michigan

Lauren Van Remortel tallied 76 sets over the weekend. In the match against Grand Valley State, she put the ball over the net three times and registered points for the team.

