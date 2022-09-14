MTU names Maxx Fredrickson director of hockey operations

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Hockey Coach Joe Shawhan has hired Maxx Fredrickson as MTU’s new director of hockey operations. Fredrickson has been the video coordinator over the past three seasons in a student role but began full-time in July.

“I am pleased to welcome Maxx as a full-time member of our staff,” said Shawhan. “His efforts as a student worker were invaluable and his dedication and attention to detail enhance the synergy of our entire operation.”

“I am excited to continue my role with the hockey program in a full-time capacity,” said Fredrickson. “I’m thankful to Joe for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get the season started.”

Fredrickson manages all aspects of the collection, creation and analysis of game and practice video. He also distributes it to coaching staff and student-athletes. Fredrickson assists with transportation, lodging, itineraries and meals for team travel.

He will also play a key role in the annual Michigan Tech Hockey Camp.

Fredrickson, a Calumet native, has a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s in business. He obtained these degrees from Michigan Tech.

Fredrickson played three years of hockey for Calumet High School and served as an alternative captain as a senior in 2015. He currently plays for the Calumet Wolverines in the Great Lakes Hockey League.

