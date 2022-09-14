Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk

FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three...
FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children were found dead in the surf, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother.(AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City mom accused of drowning her three children in the Atlantic Ocean has been charged with murder.

Authorities announced the charges Wednesday, two days after Erin Merdy was found wandering barefoot and soaking wet on Brooklyn’s Coney Island boardwalk.

The city medical examiner determined Tuesday that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev died by drowning.

Merdy has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and remained in the hospital Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear when she might be arraigned in court.

Relatives said in interviews that Merdy appeared to have been struggling with the children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a...
Goat named Billy ‘in custody’ for property damage, peeing on sheriff’s deputy
The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the...
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
Ironwood City Commission looking into solutions for housing demand
Ironwood City Commission finds solutions for housing demand