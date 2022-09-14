Marquette Junior Hockey registration now open for ages 3-18

A view inside Lakeview Arena in Marquette.
A view inside Lakeview Arena in Marquette.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The ice at Lakeview Arena in Marquette is ready a little early this year and registration is now open for Marquette Junior Hockey. Registration is open about two weeks earlier than normal this year.

The Marquette Junior Hockey program is open to ages 3-18, and any gender may participate. Those in the organization say the program teaches kids more than just skills for on the ice.

“This gets them some activity, it gets them to meet new friends, there’s camaraderie, there’s teamwork, but it also teaches them not only the hockey skills but life skills, how to be a good teammate, sportsmanship, things of that nature that they’re not going to learn sitting at home playing their video games necessarily, when they’re by themselves,” said Amanda Gobert, MJHC director of hockey operations.

The registration will be open until early October. The Marquette Junior Hockey Corporation (MJHC) is a non-profit volunteer organization.

