Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way

The evening is set for Saturday, September 17 at the Berry Events Center
Players and organizers stop the TV6 Morning News to detail a night of action on the ice at the Berry Events Center
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette.

The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red Wing Alumni and Yooper’s United.

Marquette Hockey Night is sponsored by UP Health System, Embers Credit Union, UPHP, Veridea Group and Miller Pipeline.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased, here.

