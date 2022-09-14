Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette.

The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red Wing Alumni and Yooper’s United.

Marquette Hockey Night is sponsored by UP Health System, Embers Credit Union, UPHP, Veridea Group and Miller Pipeline.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased, here.

