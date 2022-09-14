Marquette Figure Skating Club gears up for its first Learn to Skate program of the season
The first of four, five-week programs begins September 27
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Believe it or not, winter sports are picking back up in Marquette.
The Marquette Figure Skating Club is gearing up for its first five-week ‘Learn to Skate’ program of the winter season.
MFSC coach Kay Pool breaks down what beginner skaters will learn in that program.
Pool adds that the program will prepare your child for future competitions and shows.
To learn more about the Marquette Figure Skating Club, or to sign up for one of its four Learn to Skate programs, visit marquettefigureskating.org.
