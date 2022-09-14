Marquette Figure Skating Club gears up for its first Learn to Skate program of the season

The first of four, five-week programs begins September 27
Marquette Figure Skating Club coach Kay Pool teaches TV6's Tia Trudgeon the basics of figure...
Marquette Figure Skating Club coach Kay Pool teaches TV6's Tia Trudgeon the basics of figure skating.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Believe it or not, winter sports are picking back up in Marquette.

The Marquette Figure Skating Club is gearing up for its first five-week ‘Learn to Skate’ program of the winter season.

MFSC coach Kay Pool breaks down what beginner skaters will learn in that program.

MFSC coach Kay Pool explains and demonstrates what beginner skaters will learn in the Learn to Skate Program.

Pool adds that the program will prepare your child for future competitions and shows.

What to know before signing up for the Marquette Figure Skating Club's Learn to Skate program.

To learn more about the Marquette Figure Skating Club, or to sign up for one of its four Learn to Skate programs, visit marquettefigureskating.org.

