Marquette Figure Skating Club gears up for its first Learn to Skate program of the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Believe it or not, winter sports are picking back up in Marquette.

The Marquette Figure Skating Club is gearing up for its first five-week ‘Learn to Skate’ program of the winter season.

MFSC coach Kay Pool breaks down what beginner skaters will learn in that program.

Pool adds that the program will prepare your child for future competitions and shows.

What to know before signing up for the Marquette Figure Skating Club's Learn to Skate program.

To learn more about the Marquette Figure Skating Club, or to sign up for one of its four Learn to Skate programs, visit marquettefigureskating.org.

