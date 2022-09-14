Man sexually abused children at home daycare for 5 years, deputies say

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times between 2013 and 2018. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man is facing charges after officials said he sexually abused multiple children at a home daycare service that was run by one of his relatives.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Curtis Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018. A victim first made a report to the sheriff’s office this August, which prompted an investigation.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson forced girls as young as 8 years old to perform sex acts on him.

Deputies said the alleged assaults happened at a home where the children were being babysat while their parents went to work.

Johnson is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 864-467-4704.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

As food prices increase in grocery stores, the Salvation Army of Escanaba is looking for ways...
‘It’s awesome’: Escanaba Salvation Army hosts Feeding America food truck
Stephen Broderick enters the 299th District Courtroom to plead guilty and receive a sentence...
Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, stepdaughter’s boyfriend
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
On Wednesday, the small Business Association of Michigan hosted a lunch event at Northern...
Small Business Association hosts Lunch Learn event at NMU
The Ironwood City Commission is working on solutions to its local housing demand.
Ironwood City Commission finds solutions for housing demand