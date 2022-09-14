Local project has big impact on non-verbal children nationwide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A project with roots in Marquette is spreading nationwide.

Project Jade communication boards started at Sandy Knoll Elementary School when mom Neily Collick was looking for ways to better communicate with her non-verbal daughter, Jade.

Sarah Foster of the Home Builders Association quickly jumped on board to help construct the board, which was then installed at Sandy Knoll’s playground.

Speech-language pathologist Jennifer Bleckiner explains the science behind the boards while Collick and Foster detail the impacts of this project not only in the community but nationwide.

Project Jade on Upper Michigan Today parts 1-3 are stitched below.

Learn about Project Jade, how it got started, how it's growing, and how you can support it.

You can support the Project Jade mission by attending its first fundraising hockey game on Thursday, October 13 at the Lakeview Arena in Marquette. You can purchase tickets ahead of time at Lakeview Arena or at the door.

To secure a Project Jade communication board for your school, business, or organization, visit projectjade.org

