Learn to play the banjo with Yooptone Music

Tune into musician Jake Kuhlman on Upper Michigan Today episode 118
Musician Jake Kuhlman teaches the banjo to Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth on episode...
Musician Jake Kuhlman teaches the banjo to Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth on episode 118.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Yoop Coop rolls out its new sauces, a Munising restaurant is bringing the flavors of the U.P. to the downstate Michigan fine dining scene, and it’s the end of an era for a popular pasty shop in Marquette.

The Elizabeth & Tia sauces are now available at Yoop Coop, a Marquette pasty staple is closing its doors, and a UP restaurant is hitting the fine dining scene.

Musician Jake Kuhlman joins the set to give the UMT hosts a banjo lesson... but first, he shares what makes this instrument so unique.

Musician Jake Kuhlman shares his experience growing up playing the banjo.

Tia and Elizabeth try their hand at plucking the instrument.

Upper Michigan Today's Elizabeth and Tia learn how to pluck the banjo.

If you like Kuhlman’s sound, you can hear him play with one of his many bands this coming week... or take a lesson at the Yooptone Music shop.

Where to see Jake Kuhlman play and how to take banjo/other music lessons with Yoop Tune.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

