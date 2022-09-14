Learn to play the banjo with Yooptone Music

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Yoop Coop rolls out its new sauces, a Munising restaurant is bringing the flavors of the U.P. to the downstate Michigan fine dining scene, and it’s the end of an era for a popular pasty shop in Marquette.

Musician Jake Kuhlman joins the set to give the UMT hosts a banjo lesson... but first, he shares what makes this instrument so unique.

Tia and Elizabeth try their hand at plucking the instrument.

If you like Kuhlman’s sound, you can hear him play with one of his many bands this coming week... or take a lesson at the Yooptone Music shop.

