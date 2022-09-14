L’Anse Catholic school hosts Bike-A-Thon

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sacred Heart School’s annual Bike-A-Thon is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the track at L’Anse Area Schools’ Volunteer Field.

Participating students are set to ride as many laps around the track as they can to raise money for their school. Donors can contribute by sponsoring a child for each lap or mile they complete, a set amount for the whole event, or can contribute directly to the school.

Grand prizes will be awarded to the student who raised the most money as well as the student who rode the most miles. All students will receive a prize for participating.

Folks can further participate through the donation of baked goods. The bake sale has been an integral part of the event and a key reason for its success each year.

For more information regarding the Bike-A-Thon, contact Sacred Heart at (906) 524-5157

