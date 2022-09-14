‘It’s awesome’: Escanaba Salvation Army hosts Feeding America food truck

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As food prices increase in grocery stores, the Salvation Army of Escanaba is looking for ways to help its community.

On Wednesday, 24 volunteers handed out 15,000 pounds of food.

“Averaging about 300 families each time as they’re coming through so another big day for us,” said Capt. Doug Winters of the Salvation Army of Escanaba. ″Some of them are from our congregation at our church but Flagstar Bank is here today as well helping us, and then people just from the neighborhood that have decided to show up and help.”

The Salvation Army in Escanaba is hosting a Feeding America truck once a month to help families in need.

“Right now we’re seeing both with our food pantry and as well as feeding America trucks that the crowds just keep coming up,” said Capt. Winters. “Our pantries are getting record numbers right now. I think that has a lot to do with the food prices as they’ve gone up and other prices as they’ve gone up.”

Families received mainly bulk items and produce on Wednesday.

“We’ve got plums, carrots, cabbage, onion, some other kind of fruit and milk,” said Capt. Winters.

Food is available to anyone, anywhere. The next feeding America truck will be in Escanaba on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

“It’s bigger than just what we can do on our own so it’s the community coming together to make this happen. It’s awesome,” said Capt. Winters.

