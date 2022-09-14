Ironwood City Commission finds solutions for housing demand

Ironwood City Commission looking into solutions for housing demand
Ironwood City Commission looking into solutions for housing demand(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ironwood City Commission is working on solutions to its local housing demand.

In August, the city of Ironwood approved the purchase of the former Sleight Elementary School with the intention of using the building to create affordable housing. However, the city says the plan fell through when the seller did not accept the city’s contingencies. Now, the Ironwood Community Director, Tom Bergman says the City Commission is working on a revised zoning ordinance as another possible solution.

“The new zoning ordinance will allow, through a special land use permit to build homes with smaller footprints,” Bergman said. “So, for lack of a better term, tiny houses or, you know, it may be things slightly bigger than tiny houses that would be able to fill those infill lots.”

Bergman said the city is hoping to convert smaller properties to viable housing sites. He said the ordinance will only focus on smaller properties where structures have been demolished or have not been occupied over the past 10 years.

“So, we are looking at potential other locations that would facilitate a development, whether it’s multifamily development or single-family homes. There’s a couple of properties that the city owns that we would consider trying to figure out how to develop,” said Bergman.

Bergman said there has been a growing demand for more affordable rentals and homes over the past few years.

“It’s probably the same as everywhere else in the Upper Peninsula, there just isn’t a lot of housing stock that’s available,” he said.

Bergman said the city is continuing to look at both short and long-term options.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
TV6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (09/14/2022)
1 dead in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
Students earn gold coins by meeting reading goals the coins are used to redeem a book.
Gwinn Elementary schools install book vending machines