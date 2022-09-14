Ironwood City Commission finds solutions for housing demand

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ironwood City Commission is working on solutions to its local housing demand.

In August, the city of Ironwood approved the purchase of the former Sleight Elementary School with the intention of using the building to create affordable housing. However, the city says the plan fell through when the seller did not accept the city’s contingencies. Now, the Ironwood Community Director, Tom Bergman says the City Commission is working on a revised zoning ordinance as another possible solution.

“The new zoning ordinance will allow, through a special land use permit to build homes with smaller footprints,” Bergman said. “So, for lack of a better term, tiny houses or, you know, it may be things slightly bigger than tiny houses that would be able to fill those infill lots.”

Bergman said the city is hoping to convert smaller properties to viable housing sites. He said the ordinance will only focus on smaller properties where structures have been demolished or have not been occupied over the past 10 years.

“So, we are looking at potential other locations that would facilitate a development, whether it’s multifamily development or single-family homes. There’s a couple of properties that the city owns that we would consider trying to figure out how to develop,” said Bergman.

Bergman said there has been a growing demand for more affordable rentals and homes over the past few years.

“It’s probably the same as everywhere else in the Upper Peninsula, there just isn’t a lot of housing stock that’s available,” he said.

Bergman said the city is continuing to look at both short and long-term options.

