Innovate Marquette receives grants to support startups

Both grants will provide Innovate Marquette with $10 million to support outdoor development.
Both grants will provide Innovate Marquette with $10 million to support outdoor development.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette received two grants that it will use to support outdoor-based businesses.

The first grant the Innovate Marquette SmartZone received was a Build-to-Scale grant.

The Build-to-Scale grant is an EDA grant and it allows Innovate Marquette to create a venture fund for up-and-coming businesses in the field of outdoor innovation. The second grant is from a statewide fund that supports small startups.

Both grants will provide Innovate Marquette with $10 million to support outdoor development.

“The state and others supporting this were like, ‘I don’t know; it’s outdoor innovation. Is this tourism?’,” Innovate Marquette CEO Joe Thiel said. “Finally, they see the differentiation between the two and the huge potential this can be for the state in the form of investing in entrepreneurship.”

Thiel says they expect to know if it is approved for the grant by November.

