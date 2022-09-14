Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton entrepreneurs brought new ideas to the table at the Bonfire Steakhouse Wednesday morning.

The organization 1 Million Cups (1MC) hosted the event, hoping to bolster prospective new business owners.

“We are here to help support these persons as they take their first step into a very large and frightening world of starting a business,” said MTEC SmartZone Business Development Vice President Jason Mack.

Two entrepreneurs who attended are hoping to fill gaps in available services for the Houghton area.

Composting Entrepreneur Evan Lance is aiming to create a community composting business.

“I see food waste as a big problem in our society,” said Lance. “About a fifth of waste that ends up in the landfill is from food, and we can take this waste and turn it into something that our communities can actually benefit from and support our local food systems.”

On the other hand, MTU Senior Noel Donald Kamdem-Tegue is hoping to create an international cuisine food truck business called Black Earth Rising.

Noticing a lack of international food available in Houghton County, he hopes to offer something new.

“I want to offer it to other people because even though we have plenty of wonderful restaurants in the Upper Peninsula, Houghton, and Hancock area,” said Noel. “There’s just some of them that are not very homey. With this food, I’m hoping to give students that same feeling from home so they can work even harder and they can come out and visit the city as well.”

According to Mack, the success of these businesses depends on their connections with the community.

“That’s really the focus with 1 Million Cups,” continued Mack. “Through community support, these persons, these aspiring entrepreneurs may be successful with their businesses.”

New entrepreneurs are already signed up for the 1MC’s next meeting on Oct. 12.

