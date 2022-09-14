Gwinn Elementary schools install book vending machines

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Gwinn elementary schools are home to a new type of vending machine—but this one doesn’t carry snacks.

Gilbert Elementary student Ruby Derwin cut the ribbon for a brand-new book vending machine. We first introduced you to Derwin last year when she became a finalist for the Sunmaid Board of Imagination contest. After being selected as a winner, her school received five thousand dollars which she chose to put toward keeping these vending machines stocked.

“I think it was just really fun getting to work with the student council to decide how to get this and I think it was really fun doing all of it,” Derwin said.

The Gwinn area school district received money from a grant that helped them buy two machines—one for Gilbert, and one for K.I. Sawyer Elementary.

“I think it was great to see a project between the staff and our students come together and finally be here for them and also just encourage that love of reading,” Gilbert Elementary Principal Marci Paulsen said.

Students earn gold coins by meeting reading goals the coins are used to redeem a book. Paulsen says she is happy to see students taking initiative in their school.

“It’s wonderful because it is really a lot of conversation,” Paulsen said. “It gives them leadership and they feel empowered to be a bigger part of their school. This is their school.”

K.I. Sawyer Elementary also had one of the machines installed.

“The kids are ecstatic walking in this school year and seeing this vending machine in the hallway,” K.I. Elementary Principal Kathy Mccowan said. “It has really encouraged that want and desire to have a book in their hands and that has been rewarding.”

Derwin says she hopes her classmates get excited to open a new book. “I think everyone should get to be happy with reading just in their spare time,” Derwin said.

The Gilbert Elementary principal says she will continue to support student council initiatives such as improvements to the playground and other school projects.

