Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club going nuts for funds

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Peanut Day is coming to the U.P.

Every year, the Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises money with peanuts. The club will be handing out bags and asking for donations. Club members will be in Ishpeming at Jubilee Foods and TruNorth Credit Union and in Negaunee at Super One Foods on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, September 17.

The Pioneer Kiwanis will use the money for its community events. Organizers say the club’s major effort is building handicap ramps for people in western Marquette County.

“We do a lot of community activities,” said Bob Marietti, Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club Peanut Day Committee chair, “but of course, our major one is the ramps. It’s very costly, but fortunately, we get a lot of support.”

The Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club has installed 446 ramps to date.

