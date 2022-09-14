Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club going nuts for funds

Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises funds with nuts
Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises funds with nuts(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Peanut Day is coming to the U.P.

Every year, the Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises money with peanuts. The club will be handing out bags and asking for donations. Club members will be in Ishpeming at Jubilee Foods and TruNorth Credit Union and in Negaunee at Super One Foods on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, September 17.

The Pioneer Kiwanis will use the money for its community events. Organizers say the club’s major effort is building handicap ramps for people in western Marquette County.

“We do a lot of community activities,” said Bob Marietti, Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club Peanut Day Committee chair, “but of course, our major one is the ramps. It’s very costly, but fortunately, we get a lot of support.”

The Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club has installed 446 ramps to date.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

The Big Bay Fall Fest and Perkins Park and Campground Harvest Fest are coming up this weekend.
Fall festivities coming to Big Bay this weekend
Volunteers filling bags with food at the Salvation Army of Escanaba.
‘It’s awesome’: Escanaba Salvation Army hosts Feeding America food truck
The 1 Million Cups Copper Country branch met on Wednesday to allow entrepreneurs to showcase...
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
Maxx Fredrickson is the new director of hockey operations at MTU.
MTU names Maxx Fredrickson director of hockey operations