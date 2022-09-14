Finlandia’s Wallin named Conference Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Aspen Wallin has been named Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for Sept. 6. Members of the C2C are Christopher Newport, Finlandia, Mary Washington, Mount Mary, Pratt, Salisbury and UC Santa Cruz.

This is the second time in her career that Wallin has won the award.

Wallin had a strong week for the Lions. She was 2-0-1, recorded 13 saves and did not give up a goal in 270 minutes on the pitch.

Wallin had nine saves against Martin Luther (Sept. 10). She has gone 348 minutes and 14 seconds without allowing a goal.

