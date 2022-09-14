Ferrellgas in Negaunee holding customer appreciation day Thursday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. They’re offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10.

They’ll also have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers is part of the business.

“We have to thank our customers, we have to show our appreciation and giving away a grill and spinning the prize wheel and having a hot dog with us and sitting down and finding out how many years of service they’ve been with us for is just amazing for us,” said Doug Harrer, Ferrellgas U.P. district manager.

The customer appreciation day goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Negaunee location.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.