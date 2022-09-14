Fall festivities coming to Big Bay this weekend

The Big Bay Fall Fest and Perkins Park and Campground Harvest Fest are coming up this weekend.
The Big Bay Fall Fest and Perkins Park and Campground Harvest Fest are coming up this weekend.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Big Bay Fall Fest is this Saturday.

Folks can look forward to an informal car show, live music and over 20 vendors. The main event will be a cornhole tournament with $450 of cash prizes for the winners.

The event will coincide with Perkins Park and Campground’s Harvest Fest this weekend. Participants will be treated to a weekend of trick or treating, live music, cider and donuts. Campers will be encouraged to walk to Draver Park for the Fall Fest as well.

Organizers say the events will be fun for everyone involved, and that collaboration between the organizers provides a better result for participants.

“This collaboration between Perkins Park Campground in Marquette County and the Big Bay Stewardship Council allows us to have a greater impact in town, offer a few more things to do and just provide a bigger event,” said Sven Gonstead, Perkins Park Campground Manager.

“The Big Bay Fall Fest is being put on by the Big Bay Stewardship Council for the benefit of our community members, for visitors to the area, tourists, and local businesses,” said Marcia Gonstead, Big Bay Stewardship Council Marketing Committee member. “[It’s] to showcase what we have up here in Big Bay and to show off why we all love to live in such a beautiful spot.”

The Big Bay Fall Fest will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Charles E. Draver Park in Big Bay.

The Perkins Park and Campground Harvest Fest will start Friday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and end on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
One of 6 charged in Dickinson County assault pleads ‘no contest’ to charges
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises funds with nuts
Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club going nuts for funds
Volunteers filling bags with food at the Salvation Army of Escanaba.
‘It’s awesome’: Escanaba Salvation Army hosts Feeding America food truck
The 1 Million Cups Copper Country branch met on Wednesday to allow entrepreneurs to showcase...
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
Maxx Fredrickson is the new director of hockey operations at MTU.
MTU names Maxx Fredrickson director of hockey operations