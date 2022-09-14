Fall festivities coming to Big Bay this weekend

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Big Bay Fall Fest is this Saturday.

Folks can look forward to an informal car show, live music and over 20 vendors. The main event will be a cornhole tournament with $450 of cash prizes for the winners.

The event will coincide with Perkins Park and Campground’s Harvest Fest this weekend. Participants will be treated to a weekend of trick or treating, live music, cider and donuts. Campers will be encouraged to walk to Draver Park for the Fall Fest as well.

Organizers say the events will be fun for everyone involved, and that collaboration between the organizers provides a better result for participants.

“This collaboration between Perkins Park Campground in Marquette County and the Big Bay Stewardship Council allows us to have a greater impact in town, offer a few more things to do and just provide a bigger event,” said Sven Gonstead, Perkins Park Campground Manager.

“The Big Bay Fall Fest is being put on by the Big Bay Stewardship Council for the benefit of our community members, for visitors to the area, tourists, and local businesses,” said Marcia Gonstead, Big Bay Stewardship Council Marketing Committee member. “[It’s] to showcase what we have up here in Big Bay and to show off why we all love to live in such a beautiful spot.”

The Big Bay Fall Fest will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Charles E. Draver Park in Big Bay.

The Perkins Park and Campground Harvest Fest will start Friday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and end on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.

