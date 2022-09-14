Encompass Academy of Massage Therapy now open in Calumet

The academy was declared open for business in a ribbon-cutting ceremony handled by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce
The Encompass Academy of Massage Therapy, which will prepare students for a career in massage...
The Encompass Academy of Massage Therapy, which will prepare students for a career in massage therapy, was officially opened for business in Calumet Tuesday evening.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A massage therapy academy was opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Calumet Tuesday evening.

The Encompass Academy of Massage Therapy offers education to start a career in massage therapy.

By completing a nine-month education process, participants will be able to take a state-licensing test to pursue a career in massage therapy within Michigan and surrounding states.

Nikki L’Esperance, the owner and an educator of the academy, specializes in easing trigger points, which can cause chronic pain and decreased range of motion.

According to her, it is an offering that is unique to the area.

“I just wanted to offer a different type of therapy to people in this area, so that’s when the continuing education came into place,” said L’Esperance. “Then I wanted to go a little bit further beyond that and also offer full schooling so students are developing good habits that I want them to see, and really getting the full culture of what I would love for them to have in that class.”

She also offers this therapy at her Encompass Therapeutic Massage Business located in the same building on 6th Street.

Applications for 2023 classes are now available.

For more information on the academy, visit their website here.

