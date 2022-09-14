Encompass Academy of Massage Therapy now open in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A massage therapy academy was opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Calumet Tuesday evening.

The Encompass Academy of Massage Therapy offers education to start a career in massage therapy.

By completing a nine-month education process, participants will be able to take a state-licensing test to pursue a career in massage therapy within Michigan and surrounding states.

Nikki L’Esperance, the owner and an educator of the academy, specializes in easing trigger points, which can cause chronic pain and decreased range of motion.

According to her, it is an offering that is unique to the area.

“I just wanted to offer a different type of therapy to people in this area, so that’s when the continuing education came into place,” said L’Esperance. “Then I wanted to go a little bit further beyond that and also offer full schooling so students are developing good habits that I want them to see, and really getting the full culture of what I would love for them to have in that class.”

She also offers this therapy at her Encompass Therapeutic Massage Business located in the same building on 6th Street.

Applications for 2023 classes are now available.

