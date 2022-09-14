Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a Wednesday press release, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in September to help lower the cost of groceries.

“We will keep working together to help over 1.3 million Michiganders put food on the table.”

“This extra $95 monthly payment will lower grocery bills and help households use more of their hard-earned dollars for bills, school supplies, and other essential expenses. I will work with anyone to put money back in people’s pockets so they can get a little breathing room. This assistance ensures that federal tax dollars get sent back to Michigan and are spent at Michigan businesses,” said Governor Whitmer.

In April 2020, some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance under this program. In May 2021, all eligible households began getting extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is necessary every month.

Eligible clients who receive food assistance received the additional benefits on their Bridge Card by Sept. 26. These benefits are loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

