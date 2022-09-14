Cooler day before more rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High pressure will keep dry conditions around for one more day. Then, a slow-moving system will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the area from the end of the week through the weekend. It starts with showers in the Keweenaw tomorrow. Then, more widespread rain Friday night through Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be highest in the Keweenaw where amounts could exceed 2.0″. Otherwise elsewhere rainfall amounts will range 0.50″ to 2.0″.

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s north, low to mid-60s south

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers in the northwest

>Highs: Mid 70s south, upper 60s north and east

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Morning widespread rain then scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

