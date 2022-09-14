Children’s March coming to Marquette next week

The Children's March will be at the Marquette County Courthouse Tuesday at 5 p.m.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We the People Michigan is hosting a Children’s March next week.

The group will meet in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more funding for childcare and child wellbeing. To prepare, the group met at the Peter White Public Library Wednesday to make posters. We the People Michigan provided poster-making materials and pizza.

Organizers say childcare is hard to come by in Marquette County.

“It’s very clear after talking to many of the parents and families in the area that you would have to be on a waitlist for years, or even before you know you’re going to have a baby to get childcare,” said Johanna Bogater, We the People Michigan Northern Michigan organizer. “There are many mothers, especially who would like to get back to work and just haven’t been able to because of the lack of childcare.”

The Children’s March will be Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. in front of the Marquette County Courthouse.

